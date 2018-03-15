JCPenney, hiring 400 at Lenexa care center, is holding event today

JCPenney plans to hire more than 400 people for its customer care center in Lenexa and will interview candidates Thursday afternoon.
An announcement said managers would be doing interviews and offering jobs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Penney's logistics center at 10500 Lackman Road in Lenexa. The company said it is looking for workers at all skill levels.
No appointments are required but JCPenney said interested job seekers were encouraged to apply online or at applicant kiosks inside JCPenney stores before attending the jobs event. The announcement said today's event was the first but did not include information about additional hiring events.
