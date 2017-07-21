Keith Srakocic AP file photo
July 21, 2017

Job fair set for August 22 in Kansas City, Kan.

By Diane Stafford

A job fair is planned for Aug. 22 at the Kansas City Kansas Community College, 6565 State Ave.

The public hiring event, to be held in the Burke Technical Education Center on the campus, will be the eighth one sponsored by U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder in the 3rd District.

The first hour of the fair, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., is exclusively for veterans. Other job hunters may attend from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. No preregistration is needed.

As the date of the event nears, job hunters may call Susan Metsker in Yoder’s district office at (913) 621-0832 for a list of employers that expect to attend.

