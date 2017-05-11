Inside Wal-Mart’s new training sessions: Trying to adapt to retail landscape changes

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:45 Price of stamps is a sticking point for USPS Pause 1:58 Judge enters not guilty plea for man charged with killing Clinton cop 2:18 Final days for Faith Lutheran Church in Prairie Village 0:50 Torch-wielding white nationalists march through UVA campus 0:32 Woman steals pizza delivery car 1:03 Clinton, Mo., pauses to remember slain Officer Gary Michael 0:50 Chiefs fans buzzing to see Patrick Mahomes' debut on Friday 1:57 Frustration is setting in for Danny Duffy: 'I still got to pitch better than that' 2:05 Take a first look at Q39's new location in Overland Park 3:01 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on turnovers: 'We gotta do better' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Wal-Mart employees are attending classes in the back of the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Shawnee. Improved customer service and consistency between stores are two of the goals of the Walmart Academy. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

Wal-Mart employees are attending classes in the back of the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Shawnee. Improved customer service and consistency between stores are two of the goals of the Walmart Academy. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star