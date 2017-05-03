Kansas City area posted 3 percent job growth in past year

Kansas City area employers added a net 31,000 jobs from March 2016 to March 2017, and the area’s jobless rate sank to 4.2 percent, according to new estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the labor department’s national tally of metropolitan employment and unemployment data released today, the Kansas City area recorded a 3 percent growth in establishment payroll jobs over the 12 months.
The bureau estimated there were 1,081,800 employees drawing paychecks in the metro area in March.
Meanwhile, the report estimated an area unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in March, down from 4.4 percent in February. The area’s jobless rate has been fairly steady over the last year; it was 4.4 percent in March 2016.
An estimated 47,470 people were actively hunting jobs in the metro area in March, according to the labor force survey. That compared to 49,827 a year earlier and 49,855 in February.
Around the country, metropolitan jobless rates ranged from 2 percent in Ames, Iowa, and Boulder, Colo., up to 19.2 percent in El Centro, Calif.
Nationally, the unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in March, when figured on the same non-seasonally adjusted rate as the metro figures.
