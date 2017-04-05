KC area unemployment rate is relatively healthy at 4.4 percent

Kansas City area employers added a net 27,800 payroll jobs from February 2016 to February 2017, and the metro unemployment rate settled at 4.4 percent, according to data released Wednesday.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly report on metropolitan area employment and unemployment indicated a 2.7 percent year-to-year growth in jobs provided by Kansas City area establishments.
Around the country, metro area jobless rates ranged from 2.1 percent to 18.4 percent. Rates under 4 percent generally are considered to be “full employment,” or a sign of a healthy job market.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Kansas City area had about 50,042 active job hunters in February, down by about 1,000 from a month earlier but slightly higher than a year earlier.
Economists note that the number of job hunters often rises when unemployed people believe that the job market is better for them to find a position.
The new tables put the number of workers on Kansas City area payrolls at 1,072,800 in February.
Metro area statistics are not seasonally adjusted, unlike the national employment and unemployment data. The national numbers for March are due to be published on Friday.
