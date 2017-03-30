Federal contractor has 350 job openings in the Kansas City area

A government services contractor, FCi Federal, will hold a job fair Tuesday to help fill 350 jobs in the Kansas City area.
The openings are for “general clerk” positions in Overland Park and Lee’s Summit that support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
The full-time job openings are for a second shift that runs from 3:30 p.m. to midnight. The jobs pay $12.95 an hour with a 3 percent shift differential for hours after 6 p.m. and include health benefits.
Employees also receive a health and welfare benefit of $4.27 per hour worked. Benefits offered include medical, dental, vision and life insurance.
The hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Independence, 18011 Bass Pro Drive.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen and pass a federal background investigation. Interested persons are asked to bring their resumes to the event.
FCi last year won a five-year, $416 million contract to staff the National Benefits Center offices in Overland Park and Lee’s Summit.
The benefits center’s work is described as “preparing applications for adjudication that require an interview, conducting background and security checks, reviewing the evidence that applicants submit to support their eligibility for benefits, and providing service-related correspondence management, data collection and file operations.”
Questions should be directed to kcmo@fcifederal.com.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
