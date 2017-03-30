What your background check may — or may not — find

3:01 Postgame reaction from McDonald's All-American Game MVP Michael Porter Jr. Pause

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:49 A closer look at the most presidential commutations ever

1:35 President Obama's Commutations

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr.

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans