Truck companies to seek commercial drivers at KC job fair

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan Pause

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

0:41 KC-area shops selling hemp oil face uncertain legal landscape

0:42 KU players, coaches return to locker room after Elite Eight loss

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'