Truck companies to seek commercial drivers at KC job fair

Job openings for commercial truck drivers abound in the Kansas City area.
Representatives of YRC Freight, Crete Carrier, XPO Logistics, Trans Services Inc., Prime Inc., WCA Waste, Dot Foods, First Student, Schneider, Free State Growers, MKS Pipe & Valve Co., and TransAm Trucking will seek applicants Thursday at Johnson County Community College.
A “commercial driver’s license job fair” will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., for drivers who have CDL-A licenses as well as for those who are interested in obtaining one.
Attendees should bring their resumes or work histories to the Regnier Center, room RC101, on the JCCC campus at College Boulevard and Switzer in Overland Park.
The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is appreciated online or by calling 913-469-3836.
