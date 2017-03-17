Veteran-friendly employers will attend KC hiring event

RecruitMilitary and DAV are staging a March 23 career fair at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Kansas City job fair, sponsored by PNC Bank, is focused on veterans, military personnel who are getting ready to leave the service, National Guard members, Reserve members and spouses of those groups.
Cintas Corp., Farmers Insurance, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld and Waste Management are among employers registered to attend the event between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. An updated list of exhibitors is posted at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/events/kansas-city-veterans-job-fair-march-23-2017#event-exhibitors.
Additional employment information can be found at RecruitMilitary.
The Star
