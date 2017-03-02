March 8 job fair planned as job openings proliferate in the Kansas City area

The quest for health care workers will be in particular evidence Wednesday at a job fair in the Overland Park Convention Center.
The event, co-sponsored by Job News USA, Focus Workforce Management and St. Luke’s Health System, will feature a “health pavilion.” In addition to St. Luke’s, hiring companies will include Tallgrass Creek, Promise Hospital, The Forum at Overland Park, Brookdale Senior Living, Claridge Court, and the Center for the Developmentally Disabled.
The career fair also will have companies representing the lawn care industry, food service, supermarkets, transportation and warehousing, financial services and others.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6000 College Blvd. Preregistration is available at JobNewsUSA.com/KC.
