Construction industry seeks Kansas City-area workers

A career fair for the construction industry will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Kansas City’s Mohart Multipurpose Center, 3200 Wayne Ave.
Registration by job hunters begins at 8:30 a.m., and a program explaining construction industry opportunities will be held at 9 a.m. Booths will be staffed until 11:30 a.m.
The event is sponsored by the Full Employment Council, a Missouri Job Center; the Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council; the city of Kansas City; and the Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO.
Available positions include boilermaker, cement mason, heat and frost, line constructor, painter, bricklayer, electrician, floor layer, iron worker, millwright, pipe fitter, glazier, plasterer, teamster, sprinkler fitter, roofer, carpenter, elevator constructor, laborer, operating engineer, plumber and sheet metal worker.
Applicants for the trade jobs should be at least 18 years old.
Generally, the building trades require new hires to enter three- to five-year apprenticeships in which workers “earn while they learn” on the job.
More specific information about the event or available jobs is available from the Building & Construction Trades Council at 816-836-8485.
