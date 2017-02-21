Wanted: construction and remodeling workers

At least 35 Kansas City area companies in the construction and remodeling industries will accept applications next week at a career fair.
The event is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Metropolitan Community College Business & Technology Center, 1775 Universal Ave.
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry in Kansas City said it is sponsoring the job fair because there are hundreds of job openings at its member companies, many of which are small or mid-sized operations.
Needed skills include carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electrical, heating and air conditioning as well as general contracting.
The event is particularly targeted to students in the area’s vocational, technical and community colleges, but it is free and open to the public.
Job seekers are asked to bring copies of their resumes.
A spokeswoman for the trade group said that some of the jobs require skilled-trade experience or credentials but that many will provide on-the-job training. Some temporary or summer jobs are included in the openings.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
Comments