Hallmark is hiring in Liberty and Lawrence

Kansas City-based Hallmark Cards Inc. said Tuesday that it has immediate full-time job openings for 155 employees at its distribution center in Liberty and at its production center in Lawrence.
The greeting card, gift wrap and gift products company has 120 openings for second and third shift order processors at its 1.75 million-square-foot distribution center in Liberty. About 1,350 Hallmark employees currently work at the facility.
There also are 35 openings for second, third and weekend shift jobs in a range of manufacturing positions in Lawrence. About 730 Hallmark employees work at the card-manufacturing plant now.
Hallmark said the salaries range from $14 to $16 an hour. Applicants may apply at careers.hallmark.com.
Fred Wise, a human resources director at the company, said there has been increased demand for Hallmark’s cards and gift items, prompting the need for more manufacturing and distribution workers.
Wise said the company recently added 65 employees in Liberty but still needs more.
After closing facilities in Canada and Connecticut, Hallmark consolidated in the Kansas City area some work previously done at those locations.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
