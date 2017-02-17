UAW local is on strike against a General Motors supplier in Kansas City

About 290 members of United Auto Workers Local 710 are continuing a strike against Challenge Manufacturing in Kansas City.
The union walked out Feb. 2 from the plant, which makes sheet metal products such as floor pans for the General Motors Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kan.
Local president Rick Klingenberg said negotiators continue to meet, discussing pay, benefits and working conditions at the plant, which had been running three shifts a day.
Efforts on Friday morning to contact a spokesman for the plant were unsuccessful.
Challenge Manufacturing opened the plant near Kansas City International Airport a little more than a year ago, and the union was recognized in November 2016 as the bargaining unit.
“They’ve negotiated contracts with their plants in St. Louis and Arlington, Texas, so we’re hopeful,” Klingenberg said.
Challenge Manufacturing opened the Kansas City plant after being wooed in 2015 under the code name “Project Walker,” a nod to Walker, Mich., home base of the auto parts supplier.
Kansas City authorized up to $56 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds to attract the company and assist the purchase of new machinery to operate in an existing building near KCI. The company promised to create 375 jobs at the facility.
The incentives package provided for the company to purchase the bonds as needed over a 10-year period and pay back the debt service with its revenues. The deal includes a clawback provision if the company fails to meet certain investment and operational standards. The company also received a personal property tax abatement and a sales tax abatement for 10 years.
