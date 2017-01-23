Big job fair to be held this week in Kansas City

Job News USA and Focus Workforce Management will host a career event Wednesday at the Arrowhead Stadium North Club in Kansas City.
The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will showcase many kinds of job openings in area companies, but a special “health care pavilion” will emphasize opportunities in that sector.
United Health Group, Platinum Healthcare, Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, Arc of the Ozarks, Caravan Health, and Promise Hospital and Skilled Nursing Facility are signed up as exhibitors.
About three dozen other companies also will attend the event to accept resumés.
Parking and admission is free to job hunters. Participants are asked to dress professionally and bring resumes.
Pre-registration is available at JobNewsKC.com.
