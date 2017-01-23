Workplace

January 23, 2017 11:37 AM

Big job fair to be held this week in Kansas City

By Diane Stafford

stafford@kcstar.com

Job News USA and Focus Workforce Management will host a career event Wednesday at the Arrowhead Stadium North Club in Kansas City.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will showcase many kinds of job openings in area companies, but a special “health care pavilion” will emphasize opportunities in that sector.

United Health Group, Platinum Healthcare, Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, Arc of the Ozarks, Caravan Health, and Promise Hospital and Skilled Nursing Facility are signed up as exhibitors.

About three dozen other companies also will attend the event to accept resumés.

Parking and admission is free to job hunters. Participants are asked to dress professionally and bring resumes.

Pre-registration is available at JobNewsKC.com.

Related content

Workplace

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Fight for $15 protest in KC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos