Seminar for young professionals to share fast-track career tips

Eze Redwood, a successful young entrepreneur in Kansas City, got tired of being invited to represent “young professionals” on panels where he repeatedly heard complaints about lack of commitment or loyalty.
“But I found no real programs existing to help young people make an early impact, no professional development resources for early career success,” Redwood said. “So I decided to create one.”
On Jan. 31, Redwood will debut a day-long professional development program aimed at workers in their 20s and 30s who want tips and mentoring to help them rise in their careers.
The Rise Fast Summit, scheduled for noon to 9:30 p.m. at the Sprint Accelerator, 210 W. 19th Terrace, is being marketed through corporate human resource departments, chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and multiple young professional and networking groups.
Attendees have options to attend the summit only or pay more for yearlong access to career mentors and other follow-up services. Individuals can sign up and pay on their own, or organizations can sponsor their employees.
“I don’t think it’s right to point fingers at millennials for lack of loyalty or lack of understanding when nothing is being done to teach them how to add value to the organization,” Redwood said.
Redwood has obtained commitments from more than two dozen community and business leaders to serve as speakers and mentors. The summit will feature TED-style talks and panels and break-out sessions.
