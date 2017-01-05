Kansas City wins another top ranking among U.S. cities

Put another notch in Kansas City’s lengthening belt of national accolades.
ZipRecruiter, an online job platform, crunched job postings, compared them to job-hunter numbers on its site and concluded that Kansas City is the fourth-best metro area in the country to find a job in 2017.
The rankings, which went live Thursday, said career potential was high in the “Paris of the Plains.” Yep, ZipRecruiter really used that century-old appellation.
Credit the health care, automotive, retail and warehouse/distribution sectors.
Ever since fur traders docked at a rock at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers, the city’s location has made it a prime spot for industries that relied on centrality, transportation and ease of distribution.
That eventually led to three (now down to two) automobile manufacturing plants. The enduring successes of the Ford Motor and General Motors plants in the metro have spawned growth in automotive feeder industries and suppliers to be near the plants. Their staffing needs were enough to place Kansas City first among ZipRecruiter’s tally of cities with automotive career potential.
Common to other cities is Kansas City’s need for more — and more qualified — workers in all aspects of the growing health care industry.
The ZipRecruiter data also found relatively good jobs-to-job hunters comparisons for the finance and insurance fields.
For the record, the report put Minneapolis as the clear leader among the most career-friendly cities in America. Its jobs-to-job hunters ratio was pegged at 1.72, which means there were an average of 1.72 posted jobs for every job hunter who searched in that location.
Providence, R.I., at a 1.41 ratio, and Portland, Ore., at 1.33, came in at Nos. 2 and 3. Kansas City’s fourth-best ratio was 1.21.
According to the national data, health care had the biggest jobs-to-job seekers ratio of 3.03. Nothing else came close.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
