Tired of dead-end job searches? Take advantage of free call-in

Job hunters can once again get free advice from professional job search consultants at Challenger, Gray & Christmas in a call-in service offered once a year.
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the outplacement firm will take phone calls at 312-422-5010.
This will be the 31st year that the Chicago-based firm has staged the national call-in days for the public. The company otherwise provides only employer-paid services for workers who receive exit packages; the firm doesn’t take individual calls from nonclients.
“The economy has improved significantly over the last several years,” said CEO John Challenger, “but that does not mean it’s easy to find employment. In fact, the hiring process is taking longer than ever, as companies spend more time trying to find the candidates who will be the best fit.”
Challenger said the biggest obstacle for many job hunters is that they simply don’t know how to look. He said many stop and start their searches on the internet “where they get stuck in a loop of sending out electronic resumes and waiting for a response.”
The call-in advice will not be a job-finding service. Rather, it’s to share networking strategies, interviewing techniques and other ways to search for job opportunities.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that there are 7.8 million Americans actively looking for work and an additional 5.9 million who consider themselves in the job market but aren’t actively looking.
The data also indicate that about 5.8 million people are working part-time when they’d rather have full-time employment.
Diane Stafford: 816-234-4359, @kcstarstafford
