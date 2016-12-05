Some KC employers earn top marks for LGBTQ inclusion

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation on Monday released its annual Corporate Equality Index, assessing the inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees at major companies and law firms.
In the Kansas City area, top scores for workplace equality practices were recorded for Shook, Hardy & Bacon LLP; Hallmark Cards Inc.; AMC Entertainment Inc.; and Sprint Corp.
They joined 513 other employers nationally that earned 100 points, the highest score for practices regarding the employment, promotion and health insurance policies affecting the LGBTQ community. A total of 887 companies were rated in the new index.
Other major Kansas City-area employers in the study and their inclusion scores were: Stinson Leonard Street LLP (90 points); Cerner Corp. (85); Polsinelli (85); Black & Veatch (85); Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (80); H&R Block (70); Seaboard Corp. (20); and YRC Worldwide Inc. (20).
