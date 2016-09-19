Workplace

September 19, 2016 4:28 PM

UPS seeks drivers, package handlers

UPS wants more than a thousand seasonal workers in the Kansas City area to help handle the annual holiday package rush.

The company says it needs 80 drivers, starting at $26 an hour for tractor-trailer drivers and $18.50 an hour for package car drivers; 450 driver helpers, starting at $15 an hour, and 650 package handlers, starting at $10.15 an hour.

Local UPS facilities are located at Lenexa and Kansas City, Kan. Hiring information is online at upsjobs.com. Applicants must apply online.

The Star

Related content

Workplace

Comments

Videos

Creating minority leaders

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos