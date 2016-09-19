UPS seeks drivers, package handlers

UPS wants more than a thousand seasonal workers in the Kansas City area to help handle the annual holiday package rush.
The company says it needs 80 drivers, starting at $26 an hour for tractor-trailer drivers and $18.50 an hour for package car drivers; 450 driver helpers, starting at $15 an hour, and 650 package handlers, starting at $10.15 an hour.
Local UPS facilities are located at Lenexa and Kansas City, Kan. Hiring information is online at upsjobs.com. Applicants must apply online.
The Star
Comments