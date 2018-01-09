Sprint already has ties to ride-sharing business Uber through the Tokyo-based company that owns most of Sprint’s shares and recently bought a large stake in Uber.
Technology

Sprint CEO heading to Uber’s board, unconfirmed report says

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

January 09, 2018 09:14 AM

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure has been tapped to join the board of directors at ride-sharing giant Uber Technology Inc., according to an unconfirmed report.

The website recode reported the pending appointment and said it had been confirmed by several sources, but it cited none.

Sprint already has strong although indirect ties to Uber. Sprint is more than 80 percent owned by Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp., and SoftBank has acquired a stake in Uber with plans to invest more.

A Sprint spokesman cold not be reached for comment Monday.

Claure, who became Sprint’s CEO in August 2014, also serves as a director of SoftBank. According to recode, Softbank will designate Claure and Rajeev Misra, who leads the SoftBank Vision Fund that handled the investment, as its representatives on Uber’s board.

If Claure joins the Uber board, it would create Kansas City’s second link to the ride-sharing company.

H&R Block hired former Uber president Jeff Jones to be the tax preparation company’s CEO last fall. Jones, who said he still uses Uber along with other services, left amid a tumultuous time at Uber.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

