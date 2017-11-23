Technology

Kansas reviewing security for voter registration database

The Associated Press

November 23, 2017 11:54 AM

TOPEKA, Kan.

A Kansas election official says a multistate voter registration database the state manages is being reviewed for security concerns.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the Kansas secretary of state manages the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program database. The program contains voter registration information for millions of voters in more than 25 states.

The review was spurred by a story from ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization. The October story says that public records indicate that the server the database is hosted on isn't secure and is vulnerable to hackers.

The program was created in 2005 as a way to clean up voter rolls when voters moved across state lines.

It's unknown if Kansas will have to fund an upgrade if the review finds a need to improve security.

