FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

How net neutrality works The future of protecting an open Internet has been the subject of fierce debate, and potential changes to the rules by the Federal Communications Commission could impact your online experience. (Originally published May 2014) The future of protecting an open Internet has been the subject of fierce debate, and potential changes to the rules by the Federal Communications Commission could impact your online experience. (Originally published May 2014) New York Times

