Federal agency reviews North Dakota flood protection plan

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says a diversion channel tying into a levee with a recreation trail is the most cost effective plan for flood protection in a central North Dakota city.
The Minot Daily News reports that the Corps outlined its rationale and accepted public comments during a meeting in Minot last week. The meeting was a part of the agency's $3 million study into whether the federal government should finance the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project.
The Corps' analysis of west Minot found the Maple Diversion concept to have the best economic return for the federal government. The bypass structure would take water during times of high river flow.
The agency hopes to publicly review the study's findings next year and submit to Congress in 2019.
