Wyoming courts plan upgrades funded by higher fees

November 18, 2017 03:45 PM

WHEATLAND, Wyo.

Some Wyoming courtrooms will be getting an upgrade under a plan by state court officials.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that a five-year plan includes the earliest upgrades in the northeast corner of the state and the east-central region. The $7 million plan depends on a fee paid by people convicted in criminal cases or placed on probation or those filing probate or civil cases and state Supreme Court petitions.

State lawmakers increased the fee to $25 from $10 last year.

Wyoming Court Administrator Lily Sharpe says the upgrades are the "bare minimum" for modern courtrooms. The changes include new Wi-Fi so courts can use web-based programs and equipment for audio systems and jury rooms.

