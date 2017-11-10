US, S. Korea start drills in show of force against N. Korea

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017 file photo, the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military. The United States and South Korea on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, started joint naval exercises that will involve three U.S. aircraft carriers in what military officials describe as a clear warning to North Korea. The four-day drills that began in waters off South Korea's eastern coast come as President Donald Trump continues a visit to Asia that has been dominated by discussions over the North Korean nuclear threat.