Technology

Mexico's independents: tech problems stop them from running

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 10:12 AM

MEXICO CITY

The first presidential election to allow independents on the ballot was supposed to be a step forward for Mexico's costly, unwieldy electoral system, which has long been dominated by widely resented political parties.

But independent candidates are being forced to use smartphone app to collect the hundreds of thousands of signatures they need to get on the ballot in a country where coverage is spotty and a minority can afford smartphones

Independents from all ends of the political spectrum are calling the app faulty at best, and downright discriminatory and racist at worst.

Mexico's registered political parties get on the ballot automatically and are supposed to be almost completely funded by taxpayer money. Critics say the country's electoral institute is bloated, out-of-touch and in thrall to the political fat cats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

    Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween.

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond 1:41

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

This is why 'gravitational waves' is trending today 0:43

This is why 'gravitational waves' is trending today

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 2:04

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission

View More Video