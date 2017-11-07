Technology

Effort to halt precinct software use denied by appeals court

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:32 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

A North Carolina appeals court rejected a late effort to prevent certain software that checks in voters at precincts from being used in Tuesday's municipal elections.

The Court of Appeals refused to lift an administrative law judge's order preventing the state election board to stop counties from using electronic poll books made by VR Systems. Attorneys received the denial ruling after polls opened Tuesday morning.

Board officials said the software hadn't been certified and officials were concerned about problems last year in Durham County where e-poll books were used. Broader national worries about Russian hacking later surfaced.

It wasn't immediately clear how many of the 29 counties with VR Systems contracts used the software Tuesday. A state board spokesman said Tuesday he wasn't aware of any poll book issues.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

    Audio from NASA satellites around the universe can sound pretty spooky, especially on Halloween.

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond 1:41

NASA's spooky space sounds from the universe and beyond

This is why 'gravitational waves' is trending today 0:43

This is why 'gravitational waves' is trending today

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 2:04

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission

View More Video