Effort to halt precinct software use denied by appeals court

A North Carolina appeals court rejected a late effort to prevent certain software that checks in voters at precincts from being used in Tuesday's municipal elections.
The Court of Appeals refused to lift an administrative law judge's order preventing the state election board to stop counties from using electronic poll books made by VR Systems. Attorneys received the denial ruling after polls opened Tuesday morning.
Board officials said the software hadn't been certified and officials were concerned about problems last year in Durham County where e-poll books were used. Broader national worries about Russian hacking later surfaced.
It wasn't immediately clear how many of the 29 counties with VR Systems contracts used the software Tuesday. A state board spokesman said Tuesday he wasn't aware of any poll book issues.
