The Hackers' Democratic targets

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, John Podesta announces that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will not be making an appearance at Jacob Javits Center in New York. The chairman of Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, veteran of Capital Hill and former chair of the think tank Center for American Progress was the target of three phishing emails in March 2016 at his campaign address and four from March to April 2016 at his Gmail address. The hack and online publication of his email created headlines for weeks and rocked Clinton’s campaign as election day neared in 2016. Patrick Semansky, File AP Photo