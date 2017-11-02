Technology

Rochester area high school opens new STEM center

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 4:12 AM

ROCHESTER, N.Y.

An upstate New York high school celebrated the addition of a multimillion dollar science center this week.

WHAM-TV reports McQuaid Jesuit High School held a ceremony Wednesday for the new Wegman Family Science and Technology Center. The 36,000-square foot center includes advanced robotics rooms and state-of-the-art science labs. McQuaid's robotics and Lego robotics teams will also have their own spaces in the STEM wing.

Donor Edward Salmon says the center invites students to "appreciate that what they can do with technology can be of service to the world."

The center will open for classes in January.

