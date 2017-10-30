Technology

Chemours to build research center at University of Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del.

The Chemours Co., a specialty chemical company spunoff from the DuPont Co., says it plans to build a research and innovation facility on the University of Delaware.

Officials said Monday that the project will establish an innovation partnership and talent development pipeline between Chemours and the university, while keeping 330 researcher and technician jobs in the Wilmington area.

Construction on the new 312,000-square-foot facility at UD's Science, Technology and Advanced Research, or STAR, campus is expected to begin this year and be completed by early 2020.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held December 18.

