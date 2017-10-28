Emergency plan, food, gear vital for long-distance sailing

In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 frame from video provided by the U.S. Navy, Jennifer Appel, left, and Tasha Fuiava, who with their dogs were rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti, are interviewed aboard the USS Ashland in the South Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. The women lost their engine in bad weather in late May, but believed they could still reach Tahiti. U.S. Navy via AP Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay