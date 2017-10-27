Sprint’s website frustrates iPhone X seekers who got up early to pre-order the device

Friday’s wee-hours launch of the iPhone X got a late start at Sprint because of maintenance on its web page for placing pre-orders.
Sprint employees explained to frustrated customers through Twitter that the problem stemmed from maintenance on the website that would last until 3 a.m. Central Time. That was an hour after the iPhone pre-order launch began nationwide for all carriers.
“Been trying for so long to add iPhone x to cart and nothing happens ugh,” Alexis, a woman in Pittsburgh, tweeted.
Sprint’s reply came about 15 minutes later.
“Hi there! Our website is in maintenance until 3:00 AM central time. We apologize for the inconvenience. -DC.”
A Sprint spokeswoman said in an email that customers may have experienced delays heavy customer volumes but denied that website maintenance had any role their problems.
“We performed a maintenance upgrade on our pre-order site at 10:15 CT (central time) to prepare for the anticipated high volume of customer activity. Our site was fully functioning when preorder started at 12 am PT/2 am CT. It was unfortunately communicated that our site was down for maintenance during the early hours of pre-order availability. Some customers may have experienced longer-than-usual wait times because of the high volume of activity, but at no point was our site down,” an emailed statement said.
Sprint customers’ frustration hits at a time when wireless carriers compete fiercely for each others customers. Many expect the iPhone X launch to be an important opportunity for carriers to steal rivals’ customers, who often reconsider their wireless service choice when they get new phones.
“What an unforced error,” Roger Entner, a wireless industry consultant at Recon Analytics, said of Sprint’s pre-ordering problem.
Entner said if Sprint had scheduled maintenance on the morning of the iPhone X launch it had to have been a careless mistake about time zones or poor communication between tech and sales. The disruption likely didn’t cost Sprint many customers, he said, but it may have lingering consequences.
“The real impact is the perception and PR problem,” Entner said. “It shows you that Sprint hasn’t been executing that well.”
Other Sprint customers stymied by the technical roadblock also evoked maintenance explanations from Sprint.
“Right now our pages are on maintenance. Once our pages start to work again you will be available to order your device. -AM,” a Sprint tweet to Dipesh Bhattacharya, a customer in California, said.
And Amanda Kartun, a woman in Texas, was told by a Sprint tweet that the ordering web page “and other Sprint web services are currently under maintenance. This will end at 3:00AM CT. -JC.”
Apple Inc., maker of the iPhone, may have had its own problems.
Tech blogger Shelly Palmer reported that she got up early to order the phone directly from its manufacturer’s website. Instead, she encountered “glitches on every screen, 20-30 second wait times for various processing of information, and several interspersed error messages.”
Palmer wrote that she gave up.
Some Sprint customers were having similar problems on the Overland Park-based carrier’s website when trying to pre-order an iPhone X.
“Stupid site keeps kicking me out,” said a Twitter post by Hello August Moon. “At around 3:03 I was at the last step to add it to my cart and it crashed on me. : (”
Alexis, the Sprint customer in Pittsburgh, updated her followers a half hour after complaining. She’d gotten her order through by calling.
“Had to wait 30 min until someone picked up, but I got it!” she tweeted.
