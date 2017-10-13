Technology

Arizona joins states to promote electric vehicle charging

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:26 AM

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed onto a plan with other governors to help expand the use of electric vehicles by creating a corridor of charging stations across several western states.

The agreement signed Thursday commits Arizona to meet with the other states to develop voluntary standards for charging station locations and spacing, establish minimum standards and work to expand electric vehicle use.

The goal is to create an Intermountain West Electric Vehicle Corridor that will allow drivers to cross the member states.

The routes targeted in Arizona include all the major interstate highways.

Other states signing on include Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Ducey said in a statement that the agreement is an important step toward keeping up with new technologies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission

    SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Monday, August 14, for a resupply mission to the International Space Station. The Dragon cargo module carried more than 6,400 pounds of research equipment, cargo and supplies including "experiments seeking a better understanding of Parkinson’s disease and the origin of cosmic rays."

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission 2:04

SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission
Stealth bomber, expensive and deadly 2:00

Stealth bomber, expensive and deadly
NASA jets prepare to chase the total solar eclipse 1:13

NASA jets prepare to chase the total solar eclipse

View More Video