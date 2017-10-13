Technology

Space experts eye Big Island as home of moon base prototype

The Associated Press

October 13, 2017 1:18 AM

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii

Aerospace experts have their eyes on the Big Island as being the potential home of an international moon base prototype.

West Hawaii Today reported Wednesday that the island is being considered because it mimics the moon's surface. The facility would be set up just like a base would be on the moon so robots and other equipment can be tested.

Video game entrepreneur Henk Rogers, famous for his work on "Tetris," is leading the charge to build the base. Last week, he held the first International MoonBase Summit at Mauna Lani Resort, which brought together experts from multiple space agencies.

Rogers said those who attended have the base on track to start construction in about a year, pending permits. The estimated cost to build the base is $10 million.

