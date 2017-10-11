As merger talk swirls, Sprint chairman declares turnaround: ‘It’s profitable now’

More Videos 2:04 SpaceX launches International Space Station resupply mission Pause 0:20 Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 1:51 Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:25 Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 2:52 Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Merger speculation pays off for Sprint employees Sprint employees, all 27,000 of them, are in line to collect a windfall of 50 million Sprint shares, currently worth $411.5 million. Originally an incentive to help with the company’s turnaround, the payoff has been triggered by a climb in Sprint’s stock. This video was originally published July 6, 2017. Sprint employees, all 27,000 of them, are in line to collect a windfall of 50 million Sprint shares, currently worth $411.5 million. Originally an incentive to help with the company’s turnaround, the payoff has been triggered by a climb in Sprint’s stock. This video was originally published July 6, 2017. Leah Becerra and Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

