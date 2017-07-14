Singer Jennifer Lopez has known Sprint’s CEO Marcelo Claure longer than he’s been Sprint’s CEO. She even sang at his 40th birthday party. In her new video, Lopez is singing for him again.
July 14, 2017 5:19 PM

Yes, that’s the Sprint spokesman in JLo’s new Spanish-language video

By Mark Davis

mdavis@kcstar.com

If the yellow drapes, yellow outfit and bowl of lemons in Jennifer Lopez’s music video weren’t enough, the appearance of Sprint’s spokesman drives home the message.

JLo’s a Sprint girl.

About 3 minutes into the singer’s love song “Ni Tú Ni Yo” (Neither you nor I), the scene switches to a bar. And there sits Paul Marcarelli, the former Verizon pitchman Sprint hired, on his cellphone. A few seconds later, there he is at the bar, having a drink with Lopez.

At two minutes into the video, a Sprint cellphone also makes a cameo appearance. Oh, and Sprint tweeted the video, too.

Sprint spokeswoman Lisa Belot acknowledged the advertising placement in the video.

“It’s Paul. It’s placement,” she said.

The performer’s Sprint alliance is no surprise. She has known Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure longer than he’s been CEO of the Overland Park-based wireless carrier.

She even performed at Claure’s 40th birthday party in Miami, Fla., seven years ago. Sprint tapped Claure in August 2014.

Product placement in video is nothing new. There also have been more “blatant” examples that splash that Marcarelli or the Sprint cellphone and the color yellow make in Lopez’s video.

Her video carries other apparent product placements, including a big bottle of Hennessy cognac, perhaps reflecting the involvement of Vevo. Vevo, a video hosting service, has even brought product placement to videos retroactive to their original production.

Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar

