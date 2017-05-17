Google is about to provide the latest peek at its digital services and gadgets as it seeks to become an even more influential force in people’s lives. The overview will come Wednesday, May 17, 2017, during Google’s annual conference for thousands of computer programmers.
Technology

May 17, 2017 10:52 AM

Watch Live: Google I/O 2017 Keynote

Associated Press

Google I/O, the search giant's annual developers conference, kicks off Wednesday in Mountain View, where we'll likely hear more about Android O, the Google Assistant, and anything else the company has up its sleeve.

The day one keynote is scheduled to start at noon (CST) and will feature Google CEO Sundar Pichai. You can watch live in the video embedded below or on YouTube.

Last year, we got more details on the OS that eventually became Android Nougat, a look at Google's Daydream VR platform and the Google Assistant, as well as a glimpse at Google Home. This year, we can expect the usual updates about Android, as well as more about how the Google Assistant will be integrated into third-party products— like the iPhone?

This story includes reporting from PCMag.com.

