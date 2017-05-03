Here’s what to do if you were hit by the Gmail phishing scam disguised as a Google Doc

If a suspicious-looking email landed in your Google-hosted inbox today and you deleted it, pat yourself on the back.
If you fell for the phishing email sent to “hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh., bcc :me,” take some comfort in the fact that you’re not alone and that there are steps you can take to re-secure your account.
The spam sent out Wednesday targeted Google users specifically by inviting people to view a document that was disguised as a Google Doc. When users clicked “Open in Docs,” they were then taken to a page that would give permission for “Google Docs” to do things like read, send, delete and manage emails and contacts.
Accounts that gave away these permissions probably sent out a number of similar emails to the account holder’s contacts, thus continuing the circle of phishing.
At about 3 p.m. The Verge reported that Google disabled an application that may have started the scheme, but it’s unclear if the attack is over.
Google also tweeted a statement indicating that the company is looking into the phishing.
We are investigating a phishing email that appears as Google Docs. We encourage you to not click through, & report as phishing within Gmail.— Gmail (@gmail) May 3, 2017
For those Google users who did click the link, you’ve got some work to do. First, head to the My Account page of your Google account. From there click the link under “Sign-in & security” that says “Connected apps & sites.”
You should see a link that lets you manage apps on your account. If “Google Docs” appears in the list of apps you’ve authorized, remove the app. The real Google Docs application will not appear on this page. If you notice any other sketchy-looking apps, you should probably delete those too.
Leah Becerra: 816-234-4097, @LeahBecerra
Comments