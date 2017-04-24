Sprint opening stores in Texas after RadioShack retail setback

Sprint is opening 79 new retail stores in Texas after learning it would lose hundreds of stores nationwide in its ill-fated partnership with RadioShack.
The stores will open throughout the rest of this year and add more than 550 employees to a Texas payroll that exceeds 2,700, the Overland Park-based wireless carrier said.
Sprint now has nearly 350 retail locations in Texas. Job candidates can apply online. Stores will offer retail, operations and technical positions.
RadioShack filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors in March, which was its second trip to bankruptcy court in two years. Sprint had opened retail space inside hundreds of RadioShack stores in 2015.
Sprint said it would take over several hundred of the shared RadioShack locations as Sprint-owned shops.
CEO Marcelo Claure has worked to expand Sprint’s retail footprint, including an agreement to open 500 Sprint-branded stores with European retailer Dixons Carphone as a co-owner. The effort comes as rival T-Mobile has said it would open 2,500 stores nationwide this year, many in the first half of the year.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments