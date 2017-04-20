Technology

April 20, 2017 4:46 AM

Knox County Sheriff's Office wants inmates to have tablets

The Associated Press
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office has asked for an additional 900 computer tablets for jail inmates after they found success with a 300 tablet pilot program.

News outlets report the Knox County Commission has tentatively approved tablets for the Roger D. Wilson Detention Center Monday. The purchase would give a one-to-one ratio of tablets for the jail's 1,200 inmates.

Knox County Sheriff's Office Capt. Terry Wilshire says tablets make the jail safer and give inmates access to their families and research.

Wilshire says the tablets cost $425 while the sheriff's office contends expenses are covered by the cost families pay for video visitation emails.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll 3:21

President Trump and First Lady kick off White House Easter Egg Roll
Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days' 1:03

Sean Spicer recalls his time as WH Easter Bunny 'the good ole days'
Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans 0:31

Trump recognizes Douglass and other historic African-Americans

View More Video

Technology Videos