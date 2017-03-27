Company with KC ties wins grand prize for its Siri challenger

Mycroft AI, maker of an artificial intelligence device, represented Kansas City and won the grand prize last week at the Techweek National Launch Competition.
The startup company, which graduated from the Sprint Accelerator and last year won a $50,000 Launch KC grant, represented the area in the national Techweek contest in Miami.
Mycroft AI and its CEO, Joshua Montgomery, nabbed the grand prize of $50,000 for developing an open-source device that responds to voice commands, similar to Apple’s Siri, Amazon’s Alexa or Echo, and Microsoft’s Cortana.
“I’m open-source, which means you can grab my smarts and put it in a device of your own design,” according to Mycroft AI’s website. “Voice enable your fridge, computer, speaker, wearable, car, or TV. There is no limit to where my intelligence can live.”
The company, which began in Lawrence, last month announced a partnership with Jaguar Land Rover to equip future vehicles.
Montgomery has relocated to Silicon Valley to open an office and participate in the 500 Startups accelerator there, but Mycroft AI continues to have a Lawrence/Kansas City presence.
