'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

There's a social media prank telling people to say, "Hey Siri, 108" to their iPhone. Here's why you shouldn't fall for it...
Denton Police Department

Technology

Making 'skin' for an Amazon Echo Dot

Lazerwood Industries owner Jason Anderson recently moved his business to new space and set up his laser to ensure it was ready for work. It takes about 8 minutes to create a Lazerwood "skin" for an Amazon Echo Dot.

Technology

Moving day at Lazerwood Industries

Kansas City native Jason Anderson found Lazerwood industries for sale online. He bought it last fall and just relocated to a larger space in the city's West Bottoms. It uses a laser to make wood "skins" for phones, keyboards, head sets and other modern devices. Feb. 24, 2017.

Technology

Cerner's new Innovations complex is open in Kansas City

Mike Nill, chief operating officer for Cerner Corp., recently talked about the company's future, employees, and growth with the media during a recent tour inside Innovations at 8779 Hillcrest Road in Kansas City. Two towers are completed that are part of a 16-phase development project that is calculated to be completed in 2025.

Technology

H3TV performs at Topeka's McCarter Elementary School

Reggie Regg the Magic Man and Rappin’ Roy entertain students at McCarter Elementary School with H3 "Healthy Hip Hop." The Kansas City-based children’s hip-hop duo behind H3TV has reinvented itself as an educational technology startup and secured the support of Digital Sandbox KC, Pipeline and ScaleUp KC.

Technology Videos