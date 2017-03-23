'Don't fall for it,' warn police in response to latest Siri prank

Lazerwood Industries owner Jason Anderson recently moved his business to new space and set up his laser to ensure it was ready for work. It takes about 8 minutes to create a Lazerwood "skin" for an Amazon Echo Dot.
Kansas City native Jason Anderson found Lazerwood industries for sale online. He bought it last fall and just relocated to a larger space in the city's West Bottoms. It uses a laser to make wood "skins" for phones, keyboards, head sets and other modern devices. Feb. 24, 2017.
Mike Nill, chief operating officer for Cerner Corp., recently talked about the company's future, employees, and growth with the media during a recent tour inside Innovations at 8779 Hillcrest Road in Kansas City. Two towers are completed that are part of a 16-phase development project that is calculated to be completed in 2025.
Jon Cassat, vice president of communications for Garmin, speaks about employees who were victims of Wednesday's shooting in Olathe. Two associates of the Aviation Systems Engineering team, Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, were shot. Kuchibhotla was killed.
A street named for Betty Jean Jennings Bartick on Cerner’s Innovations campus, under construction in south Kansas City, will honor a Northwest Missouri State graduate who helped develop the historic ENIAC computer. Coincidentally, she’s a relative of a current Cerner employee.
Reggie Regg the Magic Man and Rappin’ Roy entertain students at McCarter Elementary School with H3 "Healthy Hip Hop." The Kansas City-based children’s hip-hop duo behind H3TV has reinvented itself as an educational technology startup and secured the support of Digital Sandbox KC, Pipeline and ScaleUp KC.