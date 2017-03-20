Comcast increases internet speeds in the Kansas City area

Comcast said it has increased speeds for nearly all of its internet service customers in the Kansas City area. The faster speeds come at subscribers’ current prices, the company said Monday.
Its Performance 25 Xfinity Internet service increased from 25 megabits per second data speeds to 55 megabits per second. It also took a new name, Performance Plus.
Its Performance Internet tier increased its download speed from 50 megabits per second to 70 megabits per second. It kept the same name. Comcast also offers basic, entry level services called Performance Starter at 10 megabits per second and Economy Plus at 6 megabits per second.
Comcast said its modems should reset to the faster speeds automatically, but some customers may need to unplug their Comcast-provided modems for a moment. They also can reset the modems remotely by visiting Comcast.com/myaccount, which will require them to log in and then follow instructions.
Customers who own their own modem may need to buy a new one.
Consumers can test the speed of their internet connections by visiting Ookla’s website, http://www.speedtest.net/.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
