March 12, 2017 4:39 PM

Legal bills mounting in court battle over prosecutor's texts

The Associated Press
TACOMA, Wash.

Legal bills now total more than half a million dollars in a long-running court case over whether Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist must release text messages under Washington state's public records law.

Lindquist has been involved in a long-running public records fight with a former sheriff's detective. The state Supreme court has ordered him to disclose any messages on his personal phone that were work-related, but Lindquist has maintained the messages are private communications made outside of the scope of his employment.

The News Tribune in Tacoma (http://bit.ly/2mfHmE6 ) reports that according to the latest figures from the county's risk management division, the public bill for the long-running legal tussle is now more than $584,000.

