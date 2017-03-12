Legal bills mounting in court battle over prosecutor's texts

Legal bills now total more than half a million dollars in a long-running court case over whether Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist must release text messages under Washington state's public records law.
Lindquist has been involved in a long-running public records fight with a former sheriff's detective. The state Supreme court has ordered him to disclose any messages on his personal phone that were work-related, but Lindquist has maintained the messages are private communications made outside of the scope of his employment.
The News Tribune in Tacoma (http://bit.ly/2mfHmE6 ) reports that according to the latest figures from the county's risk management division, the public bill for the long-running legal tussle is now more than $584,000.
