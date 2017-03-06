Montana GOP picks Gianforte as candidate for US House race

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths Pause

1:36 Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

4:00 Bill Self on his team's identity and possible seeding heading into NCAA Tournament

1:52 Despite support, anxiety runs high in Olathe immigrant community

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing

2:21 KU senior Frank Mason on winning Big 12 player of the year

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

1:32 Mayor Sly James will introduce statewide petition to raise Missouri's minimum wage