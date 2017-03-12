Making 'skin' for an Amazon Echo Dot

Lazerwood Industries owner Jason Anderson recently moved his business to new space and set up his laser to ensure it was ready for work. It takes about 8 minutes to create a Lazerwood "skin" for an Amazon Echo Dot.
Mark Davis The Kansas City Star

MoDOT celebrates women in engineering

Engineers Week is an annual event aimed at getting more young people interested and involved in engineering. As part of this event, Missouri Department of Transportation is celebrating the women in engineering who have contributed to Missouri's transportation system.

Smart City website launches in KC

Kansas City has launched a live data portal that aims to give commuters, tourists, public safety officers and business entrepreneurs access to Smart City technology and a vision of the city of the future.

Special glasses allow colorblind people to see world more vividly

Three area men with color vision deficiency, aka color blindness, had the opportunity to see the world a bit more colorfully Wednesday, as they tried on special EnChroma glasses that allow the wearer to experience more color saturation, distinguish certain colors better and see better detail and depth. Austin Mitchell-Goering, a student at the University of Kansas, 16-year-old Noah Vittengl of Blue Springs and Ryan January of Olathe, try on the glasses at Brill Eye Center in Mission. Brill is the first to carry the glasses in Kansas. Color vision deficiency affects one in eight men and one in 200 women.

