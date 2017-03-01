Bull trout lawsuit targeting Columbia Basin dams dismissed

2:30 Injury, chronic pain, lead to life in kilt for Leawood man Pause

1:24 Massive construction project on I-435 in Overland Park to cause delays

1:30 Ash Wednesday selfies: 'Probably counterproductive'

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

1:01 Rolling gunbattle on Bruce R. Watkins Drive leaves one dead

2:11 Tour a former Royals player's $4.5 million ranch

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

2:17 Royals newcomer Peter O'Brien continues to hit home runs

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress