Deep Background: Has Google Fiber changed Kansas City?

Almost six years after Google Fiber chose the Kansas City market for the debut of mega-bandwidth to the home consumer, its impact on the community remains hard to measure.
The Star’s “Deep Background” podcast welcomed Aaron Deacon of KC Digital Drive for a discussion of how wiring neighborhoods with internet previously reserved for large institutions came about, and what fiber optic connections to the home have meant to the community.
Deacon spoke with reporter Scott Canon and Star digital editor Leah Becerra (Becerra hosts another podcast, Integrate) about the subtle ways he sees tech innovation taking hold in Kansas City, partly because of the arrival of Google Fiber.
Given the podcast a listen, think about subscribing or giving it a rating.
