Sprint CEO promises ‘a real cliffhanger’ in its Super Bowl ad

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make it to this year’s Super Bowl, but Overland Park-based Sprint will. It’s running an ad.
CEO Marcelo Claure posted a teaser about the advertisement on Twitter. A company spokesman declined to offer a preview but said the company may talk about the spot next week.
Big news! We’ll be airing a @Sprint ad during the #SuperBowl! It’s a real cliffhanger. Stay tuned for more details. #CanYouHearThat? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/pX4nNqEFkL— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) January 27, 2017
Claure’s tweet offered little information about the commercial other than to say it would be “a real cliffhanger.”
Sprint ran a commercial during the 2015 Super Bowl that it had labeled in advance as “an apology” to Verizon and AT&T. It featured a screaming goat and played off Sprint’s promotion to cut Verizon and AT&T customers’ rate plans in half if they switched to Sprint.
Claure’s post also included the phrase #CanYouHearThat, which is a reference to its commercials that feature Paul Marcarelli, the former Verizon spokesman who used to ask “Can you hear hear me now?” in Verizon ads.
Sprint’s half-off promotions have been a winner in the company’s effort to attract new customers. The promotional half-off rate was good for two years, and the first takers are seeing their lowered rates end this year.
Sprint has been hoping to move those customers to is Unlimited Freedom plan.
Mark Davis: 816-234-4372, @mdkcstar
Comments